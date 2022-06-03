- Advertisement -

Water levels at a historic beaver dam site high above Juniper Street continue to be monitored by the City of Williams Lake’s Emergency Operations Centre.

Just before noon yesterday (June 2) the City activated its EOC at level 1 in response to an identified water load in that location.

Chief Administrative Officer Gary Muraca said he’s pleased that they were able to quickly assess and mobilize a response to this possible flood risk.

“Contractors and our engineers worked through the day yesterday and late into the evening and installed a syphoning system which is now relieving the lake that was caused by a beaver dam. It’s relieving at about 1150 litres per minute. We anticipate that hopefully, we can have it down to reasonable levels within the next 3 to 5 days.”

Muraca added that at their meeting this morning at the EOC the water levels have dropped off approximately 6 to 8 inches.

“We’re seeing there’s a noticeable change there, obviously it’s still being fed by the creek, but with our syphoning activities we are lowering those levels and hopefully removing the risk,” Muraca said.

The State of Local Emergency will continue for the remainder of the week to authorize City staff and contractors to access private property and other resources as needed.