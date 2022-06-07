- Advertisement -

The Hamilton Hotel has had its shelter contract extended for a year through the help of BC Housing.

The extension includes 40 spaces to help vulnerable individuals, that are experiencing or at risk to homelessness. This gives them a place to stay and self-isolate during the pandemic.

The shelter was originally supposed to stay during the winter season, however the City of Williams Lake had been getting complaints from residents over different issues the shelter is bringing.

“These concerns were recently brought to our attention, and we are working to address them with the help of the shelter’s operator, the Canadian Mental Health Association, and the RCMP.” says BC Housing.

The City was not wanting to extend the contract for the Hamilton Hotel shelter, but BC Housing said that forcing the guests out of the hotel would be “much more disruptive for guests, residents and neighbours.”

BC Housing also noted that they have regular meetings with the City of Williams Lake, and that they had informed them of the Hamilton Hotel lease extension before the agreement.

The shelter will continue to house vulnerable individuals until March 31st, 2023.

