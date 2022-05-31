- Advertisement -

Williams Lake City Council is unhappy with the Hamilton Hotel contract extension for it being used as a shelter for the homeless.

The City was unaware of the contract extension that was given by BC Housing. This goes against what was then the original plan for the shelter set by the city.

“The original contract or the original request from the city was to be finished the first of March, because it was there for a cold weather shelter. says Mayor Walt Cobb.

“Then all of the sudden, we find out they’ve signed another years contract without even letting us know. Asking us.”

Other issues started to grow during the original contract which also made the City not want to continue with the contract that was originally set.

“The other issue is we’ve had numerous complaints about the operations itself, and when we talked with BC Housing, they indicated that they were having staffing issues. Well I’m sorry, you signed a contract, you told the city what you were doing.”

The complaints came to the City through either letters or email, which Cobb said he read every single one to BC Housing. However, it’s unclear if anything will get done.