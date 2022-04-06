Back on March 22nd 2022, Yellowhead Pavement Marking Inc. looked to increase the budget from $139,921.24 to $140,000. Council however, wanted to see if they could make the budget $100,000 by eliminating any unnecessary markings.

Other issues were also holding back the markings, such as the need for a paint sprayer, and a shortage of paint. Paint prices have also gone up by 30-40%.

This week’s council meeting (April 5th 2022) saw Yellowhead Pavement Marking Inc. come back to council unable to take away any unnecessary markings, as all of them were mandatory. Majority being for safety. With that being the case, council agreed to increase the budget to $140,000.

None of the councillor’s were opposed to the decision to increase the budget. When the city looked to cut the budget down to $100,000, 2 councillor’s opposed that idea.

The goal is to still have the markings done before Stampede Weekend.

