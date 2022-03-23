City Council began their discussions on the pavement markings in Williams Lake, to go over what issues have come up.

Yellowhead Pavement Marking Inc is the ones who are taking care of the pavement markings around Williams Lake.

They wanted to increase the painting budget to $140,000 from the original $139,921.24, however some council members and the Mayor felt that a cap budget of $100,000 would be best for now. Mayor Walt Cobb also brought up cutting down on some markings and only painting ones that involve safety, such as handicap parking.

However, if Yellowhead Pavement Marking Inc. Is unable to make 100,000 dollars work for their budget, the discussions would return in 2 weeks. Yellowhead Pavement Marking Inc. Would need to discuss internally if the budget will work.

The goal is to have the markings done before Stampede Weekend.