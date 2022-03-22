Since 1993, March 22nd has been recognized by the United Nations as World Water Day.

This year’s theme is Groundwater making the invisible visible.

Amber Gregg Program Coordinator for the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society said in the City of Williams Lake residents get their water from an Aqua-fir under the lake and explained the importance of not overusing it.

“It increases the pressure on the Aquafer’s ability to regenerate and to refill. If we run out there’s no way of regenerating it. Since the Water Wise program started in 2009 we have decreased the City of Williams Lake’s water usage by almost 28 percent.”

Gregg noted that is very easy to conserve water use and that the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society has many different programs to help people do that.

“One of the ways is to put a pickle jar in your toilet tank so that each flush doesn’t use quite as much

water. And as we come into the Summer months, we are going to be doing more outreach and awareness programs around Summer watering with gardens and lawns and how you can make sure you’re watering more efficiently and using less water,” Gregg said.

Almost all of the liquid freshwater in the world is groundwater, supporting drinking water supplies, sanitation systems, farming, industry, and ecosystems.