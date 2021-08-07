Crews were able to use more direct attack methods on the Flat Lake Wildfire yesterday. The BC Wildfire Service says this is due to cooler temperatures and moisture. They say this work will continue today, as crews continue mopping up to 100 feet from the fire’s edge on the northeast corner. The fire is estimated to be 60,739 hectares in size.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Churn Creek Protected Area wildfire grew throughout the day on Friday, however, there is no updated track of the fire. The BC Wildfire Service says the fire is still burning within the Churn Creek Protected Area and is growing towards the west. Crews were monitoring the fire to ensure it did not jump the Fraser River.

The Big Stick Lake fire received some rain and was under overcast skies for most of Friday, which the BC Wildfire Service says resulted in low fire activity. They say crews have been making good progress in a spruce stand on the north flank, and continue to mop up along the south flank.

As of Saturday, August 7th, there are 45 active wildfires within the Cariboo Fire Centre, including five wildfires of note.

There are 15 active wildfires within the Central Cariboo Zone, six in the Chilcotin Zone, 12 in the Quesnel Zone, and 12 in the 100 Mile Zone.