Interior Health is expanding its evacuation response due to the potential for fire-related impacts to health facilities and clients in the Thompson and Cariboo regions.

Interior Health is evacuating an additional 45 care home residents from 100 Mile House to ensure the continuity of their care. Interior Health says remaining acute care patients, care home residents, and community clients will remain on standby.

On Wednesday, Interior Health announced that six long-term care, two community care clients, and nine acute care patients would be evacuated.

Interior Health announced yesterday 40 additional long-term care residents would be evacuated as well.

In total, 90 long-term care and 29 assisted care residents have been proactively evacuated with support staff to neighbouring communities.

Interior Health says the 100 Mile District Hospital is not evacuated at this time, and anyone requiring emergency care should proceed to this hospital as needed.

Those requiring support during this crisis are encouraged to call the BC Crisis Line at 310-6789.