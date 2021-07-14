Interior Health is responding to the potential for fire-related impacts to health facilities and clients in the community of 100 Mile House.

In a release, they said 6 residents from long-term care, two community care clients, and nine acute care patients are being proactively evacuated to ensure the safe continuity of their care.

Interior Health said the 100 Mile District Hospital is not evacuated at this time and anyone requiring emergency care should proceed to this hospital as needed.

Due to evacuation alerts throughout the region, the COVID-19 immunization clinic in 100 Mile House is also canceled and anyone with appointments will be contacted directly to reschedule.

Interior Health is working closely with municipalities, regional districts, and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients, and residents.

Those requiring support during this crisis are encouraged to call the BC Crisis Line at 310-6789.