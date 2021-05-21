As we move into the long weekend, the Cariboo Fire Centre wants to remind the public that Category 3 open fires are prohibited in the 100 Mile Forest District.

Fire Information Officer Jessica Mack said for those who are not within the prohibition area to practice safe, responsible fire use.

“So what that means is ensuring adequate resources are on hand to control the fire and stop it from spreading, not to burn in any windy conditions, create a fireguard around the fire site, and do not leave the fire unattended.”

Mack added that if you are unsure if you fall in the 100 Mile Forest District where Category 3 open fires are prohibited, go to BCWildfire.ca

The Cariboo Fire Centre is expecting strong winds on Sunday (May 23rd) and they strongly advise the public and industry personnel to postpone any open burning until a calmer day.

From April 1 to May 19, 2021, 214 wildfires have burned about 2,147 hectares of land in British Columbia.

Of those, 168 were caused by people.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.