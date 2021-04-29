The BC River Forecast Centre (RFC) has issued a High Streamflow Advisory and Flood watches for the Cariboo.

According to the RFC, a combination of warmer overnight temperatures and rainfall (including record rainfalls in Quesnel and Williams Lake on Wednesday have led to increased snowmelt rates and increasing flows over the past day.

More rain is expected tonight and into Friday, with continued warm overnight temperatures. The RFC says rivers and tributaries through the Cariboo are expected to see rises Friday and possibly into the weekend with ongoing snowmelt. They say current modelling is indicating the potential for flows in the 2-year to 5-year range or higher.

The River Forecast Centre is advising the public to stay away from fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks.