April showers don’t just bring May flowers, they broke some records as well in the Cariboo.

Lisa Erven, Meteorologist for Environment Canada, said Quesnel and Williams Lake set new records yesterday for daily precipitation.

“Quesnel and Williams Lake both set new daily rainfall records. For April 28th, Quesnel came in at 22.6 millimeters beating the old record of 13.2 set in 1894, and for Williams Lake it was 15.3 millimeters beating the old record 9.1 set in 1972.”

Erven said a large-scale weather system impacting the province today through tomorrow so we are expecting cloudy and wet conditions to continue. Today (April 29) the front might start to push a little bit further North so areas like 100 Mile House and Williams Lake may pull out of the precipitation as we get into the later part of the day and perhaps Quesnel might remain in the rain for today.

For the weekend Erven said the Cariboo will still in a cool, unstable airmass that may result in isolated showers but there is a greater chance of rainfall if you live closer to the Cariboo mountains.

Erven added on Sunday a temporary ridge of high pressure will settle over the Cariboo bringing more widespread dry conditions and sunshine.