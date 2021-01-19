Residents of 108 Mile Ranch that went to check their mail after the weekend received quite a shock.

A number of mailboxes in 108 Mile Ranch were broken into over the weekend, as well as some in 100 Mile House. According to 100 Mile House RCMP Staff Sargent Svend Nielson, the thefts appear to be happening at random. “They’ve even gone into the Canada Post here in 100 Mile House,” Nielson says “They’re primarily looking for something they can sell, that would be the focus”. Nielson says the culprits could also be looking for information as well. “Information wise, bills, property assessments [are] coming through right now, so were concerned about this”, Nielson says. 100 Mile House RCMP will begin surveillance on mailboxes in the South Cariboo soon according to Sgt. Nielson.

Recently, a number of mailboxes were broken into around the greater 100 Mile House area in both rural and urban areas. A mailbox was completely stolen off its base in Lac La Hache around Christmas time, but Sgt. Nielson says it was found dumped near Forest Grove.