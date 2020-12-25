A mailbox has been stolen in Lac La Hache.

100 Mile House RCMP were alerted of the theft Thursday morning and were called to investigate.

“We’ve never seen anything like this” says 100 Mile RCMP Staff Sargent Svend Nielson, “They took the mailbox right off it’s roots”.

Other mail thefts have been happening recently in rural areas around 100 Mile House, which Sgt. Nielson has previously said is comon around the holidays.

RCMP are continuing their investigation into the theft of the mailbox.