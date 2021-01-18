A 17-year-old snowmobiler went missing for a short time Saturday night after being separated from his group but was found quickly due to some quick thinking.

According to South Cariboo Search and Rescue, the snowmobiler dropped into some steep terrain and was unable to climb back up. No one from his group was aware he went in that direction.

Instead of trying to climb back up and find his own way out, he stopped and parked his snowmobile in a location that would be visible from the air. The teen proceeded to dig himself a snow cave to protect him from the elements.

According to South Cariboo Search and Rescue, the young man’s actions reduced the search area by ‘volumes’.

South Cariboo Search and Rescue says most winter survival courses would teach this, but experience may have given him the knowledge to help him survive out in the wilderness.