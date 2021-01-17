A 17-year old male is back home safe with his family thanks to the efforts of South Cariboo Search and Rescue.

100 Mile House RCMP Corporal Ryder Birtwistle says police were notified of an overdue snowmobiler in the area of Spanish Lake, Northeast of Canim Lake on Saturday (Jan 16) evening at around 6-15…

“Family and friends had returned to the parking lot and the 17 year old male did not meet them. Some of the party remained on the hill and began searching while others left to alert South Cariboo Search and Rescue (SAR) who contacted 100 Mile House RCMP.”

Birtwistle says search and rescue was mobilized and tasked with searching the area for the missing youth.

“At approximately 10:34 pm a message was received from SAR that they had located the youth in good condition and were transporting him off the mountain. 100 Mile House RCMP wishes to thank the South Cariboo SAR team for their professionalism and bringing this search to another positive outcome.”

Birtwistle went on to say that we in the south Cariboo are very fortunate to have such a dedicated group of well trained volunteers to assist in times of need.