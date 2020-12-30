No new COVID-19 symptomatic residents at Williams Lake Senior Village
Photo, My Cariboo Now, staff
The Williams Lake Senior Village is reporting that there have been no additional symptomatic residents.
Two days ago, a resident at the village had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The Seniors Village announced that they would continue to monitor everyone with protocols closely and that contact tracing between the individual and staff or residents will continue.
All family visitations and recreation or social activities remain cancelled until further notice.