Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

A resident living in the Williams Lake Seniors Village eagle view unit has tested positive for COVID-19.

The village announced the positive case in a media release today (Tuesday).

All family visitations and any recreation and social activities have been cancelled, and unless medically necessary, all residents have been asked to cancel any outside appointments.

As a result of the positive test, an outbreak has been declared by Interior Health, and several protocols have been put in place.

The Seniors Village said that contact tracing between the individual and any other staff or residents and appropriate swabbing/testing would be done, and if someone’s family member requires testing, they will be contacted by phone.

The dining room has been closed to reduce contact, and residents have been isolated in their rooms, where tray service will provide meals.

The village also announced that they are grouping their staff into cohorts, responsible for our community’s designated areas. This means a specific set of staff will care for the same small group of residents and not be exposed to the entire residence.