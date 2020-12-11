**Update – 11:14AM**

Power is estimated to come back on around 11:45 AM.

**Update – 10:49 AM**

Crews are on-site and investigating the outage.

Original Story:

2459 BC Hydro customers are experiencing a power outage North of 100 Mile House.

According to the BC Hydro Outage map, the affected areas range from the 108 Mile Ranch, Lac La Hache, and just south of 150 Mile House.

BC Hydro says the power went off at 10:17 AM, December 11, 2020.

BC Hydro is investigating the cause of the outage, and there is no estimated time for the power to come back on.