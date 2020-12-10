A solar magnetic storm is on it’s way to Earth, but BC Hydro says they are prepared for the storm.

According to BC Hydro Spokesperson Dave Mosure, a solar magnetic storm is a ‘gust of charged particles that come from the sun that fluctuate in frequency and intensity’. Mosure says these types of storms go through a ten-year cycle, but stronger ones like the upcoming storm happen less frequently. Mosure says these types of storms can cause damage to high voltage transmission systems, and lead to outages.

A similar storm hit Quebec in March 1989, knocking out power for nine hours.

Mosure says BC Hydro is prepared for the storm. He says BC Hydro’s system is protected by a series of capacitors, which provide a barrier to the geomagnetically induced current’s path, and prevents the spread of disturbances.

Mosure adds it’s impossible to predict outages, but BC Hydro has prepared appropriately.