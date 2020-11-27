The Cariboo Regional District is asking residents to participate in a survey regarding internet connectivity in the Cariboo.

The survey asks for feedback from residents and businesses in the Cariboo and will help the CRD plan future strategies for bringing better broadband service to the CRD. There will be a different survey for residents and businesses.

Links to the surveys can be found on the Cariboo Regional District’s website.

Steps to improve broadband connections in the Cariboo have already been taken. A cell tower has been built in Forest Grove, just northeast of 100 Mile House.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $1.75 billion dollars would be invested towards connecting Canadians to better internet service. In that announcement, he stated, “good reliable internet isn’t a luxury, it’s a basic service.”