Residents in the Forest Grove area have had to deal with bad cell reception and poor internet connection for years now. Service has been patchy, and inconsistent. “Canim, Hendrix, and into Forest Grove and into 100 Mile House has been one big dead spot”, says Cariboo Regional District Margo Wagner.

Forest Grove can expect a boost in service, a new cell tower is being built to boost reception in the area. In a time where working from home is a necessity, the cell tower will be an immense help. “We’ve seen it most recently with COVID, it’s tough, kids are trying to do schooling from home, and if you don’t have reliable connectivity, it’s a challenge at the best of times,” Wagner says. “We are attempting to try to get something done but it’s like walking uphill backwards on Mount Everest”.

Wagner says there are other areas that could use cell towers in the future.

The tower is expected to be completed by the end of September.