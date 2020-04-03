Indigenous students attending post-secondary schools across the province including UNBC and the College of New Caledonia will have access to emergency funding.

The BC Government is providing an additional $1.5 million dollars to boost the Indigenous Emergency Assistance Fund, to assist those who may be at risk of not being able to complete their studies.

In addition to living expenses such as groceries, cell phone bills and childcare, the fund also supports costs involving medical, dental, optical, travel, and family crisis or community obligations.

UNBC Interim President Dr. Geoff Payne provided a statement to Vista Radio:

“These additional financial supports will assist Indigenous students as they pay for emergency living expenses or manage unexpected costs during this period of economic uncertainty,” said Payne.

“I am grateful that the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training is enhancing UNBC’s ability to assist our students in need through the Indigenous Emergency Assistance Fund.”

Since 2017, $1.1 million has been provided to the Indigenous Emergency Assistance Fund with more than 3,700 Indigenous students accessing the fund in that time frame.

The fund is available to all 25 public post-secondary institutions in B.C.

On Thursday, the province also announced an additional $3.5 million dollars in emergency financial assistance for domestic students.

UNBC’s Financial Aid received $100,000 from that fund.