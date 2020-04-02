Updated: Students at UNBC, TRU, and College of New Caledonia will be able to access emergency funding to help make ends meet.

The BC Government is investing $3.5-million in emergency financial assistance to the province’s 25 public post-secondary institutions

A spokesperson with the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills & Training said the funding will be divided equally between the institutions equating to $140,000 apiece.

“Students were really seeing the pressures in terms of trying to make ends meet, you couple that with students trying to finish out the term and then usually go on to employment to pay for their education going into the fall term,” said Acting UNBC President Dr. Geoff Payne.

“With those opportunities no longer there for them, this is fantastic news.”

Students will be able to access these funds by contacting their school’s financial aid office, which will assist with the application process. Each post-secondary institution the Ministry said will determine the specific amount a student can receive based on their individual needs.

“Students are really in a tough spot,” Payne said.

“As we’re finishing off the term, many of them that were employed in terms of part-time jobs to supplement their income to support their education, rent, and living expenses, many of those employment opportunities are now gone.”

The non-repayable emergency assistance can be used to help with living expenses, food, travel, portable computers, and other supplies.

The funding will support domestic students.