Access to Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake will now be through the emergency department ambulance entrance off the parking lot.

Interior Health said the renal entrance is closed due to a flood from a burst water pipe on Friday.

“The hospital is operating fully, and renal services will continue as scheduled,” IH said in a statement.

“Our thanks to the many staff and contractors who have worked tirelessly this week to maintain operations under challenging conditions.”

The renal entrance had been serving as a temporary public entrance after a water pipe burst the previous day impacting the emergency and main entrances.