Entry into Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake will be through an alternate entrance after a water pipe burst.

Interior Health said Thursday morning the pipe burst overnight which has impacted the emergency patient entrance resulting in both the emergency and main entrances being closed for repairs.

“All appointments are proceeding as normal and the hospital is operating fully today,” IH said in a statement.

“Entry into the hospital will be through alternate entrance, please follow signage posted on site. Both the emergency and main entrances are closed for repairs due to separate events.”

IH advises avoiding marked areas in the parking lot which are blocked off due to ice buildup and be cautious in other areas where sanding has been placed to allow pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

“Our thanks to the many staff who worked tirelessly overnight to maintain services and keep the hospital running normally today,” IH said.

(Listen to the author of this report with Lisa Zetes-Zanatta, IH executive director for rural acute and community programs for the Thompson-Cariboo-Chilcotin in the audio file below)