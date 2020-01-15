If you have any unwanted materials that could go towards crafting hanging bags, pouches, and wraps for Australia’s animals, a Williams Lake business wants them.

Total Pet is currently collecting donations for the Canadian Animal Rescue Craft Guild.

“They’re looking for cotton fabric and synthetic fabric for pouches for kangaroos and koalas and other similar animals that need help with the fire. They also need polar fleece that has to be synthetic, clean blankets, mattress covers, and lots of yarn because they’re also going to be making bird and rodent nests, animal sweaters, and then possum and bird boxes as well,” says manager Olivia Paul.

“The big thing that they’re looking for is the 100% cotton flannelette and polyfill stuffing so that they can make bat wraps because some of the bats have been severely affected as well.”

The donations that must be labeled as to what they are will be picked up from the store on Saturday, Jan. 18 where they will be shipped to one of the Guild’s hubs before their final destination in Australia.

“My heart just goes out to them after having to deal with the fires here,” Paul says. “I know all of the pain and suffering that they’re going through and it’s probably 10 times the amount that we in B.C. went through and you see all of those Facebook posts with the animals that are suffering down there, so anything we can do to help.”