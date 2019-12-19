As the Tsilhqot’in Nation and Taseko Mines Ltd. (TML) work with the B.C. government to resolve the long-standing conflict over the proposed New Prosperity mine, the Province says it has agreed to consider a request to extend the project’s current environmental assessment certificate for one year.

The Tsilhqot’in National Government and TML both confirmed earlier this month that they have started discussions to reach a long-term solution and agreed to pause certain litigation and regulatory matters related to the gold-copper mine project southwest of Williams Lake.

“By request of the parties, the BC Environmental Assessment Office has placed Taseko’s application to amend the current environmental assessment certificate in abeyance,” the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources said in a news release Thursday.

TML was issued an environmental assessment certificate by the province for the project in 2010 and was required to have made a substantial start on the project by no later than January 14, 2015, or it would expire.

TML was granted an extension of the substantial start deadline for a further period of five years to January 14, 2020.

The Province said all parties involved in the process acknowledge Taseko’s commercial interests and the opposition of the Tŝilhqot’in Nation to the project.