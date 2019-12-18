Quesnel RCMP are looking for a suspect in an attempted armed robbery.

Police say a man, armed with a shotgun, entered the Kersley General Store last Wednesday (Dec. 11) just before 5 o’clock in the afternoon and demanded money from the staff member.

What happened next was a little unconventional.

The staff member politely told the man that he could not have the money and was then escorted from the store.

Police say the man complied and left without incident.

He is described as stocky, about five feet 10 inches tall, and wearing a brown jacket, black pants, and a toque that partially covered his face.

The suspect departed south on Highway 97 in a vehicle that was parked nearby.

RCMP say about an hour after the attempted robbery at the Kersley store, the McLeese Lake General Store was robbed by a man who also produced a shotgun.

It is believed that these two events are connected and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP or CrimeStoppers.