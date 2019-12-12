The Williams Lake RCMP is seeking the public’s help after the McLeese Lake General Store was the target of a robbery.

An unknown suspect wearing a balaclava and armed with a firearm had entered the store at around 6 pm on Wednesday, Dec. 11 demanding all the cash from the till and lotto tickets.

“The Williams Lake RCMP can confirm that no one was injured during the incident,” Cst. Joel Kooger said.

“RCMP are asking any witnesses to the crime to come forward with information.”

The suspect is described as:

5’10” to 6’0” tall

Caucasian

Stocky build

Blue eyes

Wearing a black hoodie and dark grey or black balaclava with only eyes showing

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers.