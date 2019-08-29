Human remains have been confirmed to have been found in the Fraser River west of Williams Lake.

North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said a fisherman located a body in the river near the Sheep Creek Bridge on Wednesday.

“RCMP, Search and Rescue, and Conservation Officers all attended the scene,” Saunderson said.

“Williams Lake RCMP is reviewing all missing person files as they along with the BC Coroners Service work to confirm the identity. The RCMP are certainly aware of the most recent missing person investigation and the charges that have been laid, and are exhausting all possibilities to determine if there is any connection with these investigations.”

Saunderson said the investigation is ongoing.

“At this time identity has not been positively confirmed, so we will not be releasing anything further at this time.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.