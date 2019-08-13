Williams Lake RCMP continues to seek the public’s help in locating a person who has not been seen since Friday following an incident on the Rudy Johnson bridge.

Branton Regner is described as a Caucasian male, 5’11 tall and 160 pounds with a slender build, blue eyes, short brown hair, and a fair complexion.

“The RCMP would like to speak to anyone who may have information on the activities of Regner in the recent past, specifically Aug. 2 to Aug. 9,” said North District RCMP Corporal, Madonna Saunderson.

Police have so far released few details about the Aug. 9 incident that resulted in the closure of the Rudy Johnson bridge to traffic from either side.

“While police were following up on this investigation a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle in the homicide from Aug. 6 was observed on Highway 97,” RCMP said in a news release Saturday.

“Following a brief police chase the vehicle was prevented from leaving near Airport Road. Three people were taken into custody, two of those people have since been released pending further investigation into the flight from police offence.”

Jayson Gilbert remains in custody and has been charged with two counts of attempted murder for the incident at the Rudy Johnson bridge.

“At this time no charges have been laid for the homicide that occurred on Aug. 6,” Saunderson said.

“Preliminary indicators suggest these two investigations may be linked.”

A 43-year-old male was found injured in the driveway of a home after a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Mackenzie Avenue. He was rushed to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Anyone with information on these incidents or information about Regner is asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.