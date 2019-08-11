A suspect has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following a police incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge.

North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson said police entered into an investigation involving an incident at the bridge on Friday, August 9.

“While police were following up on this investigation a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle in the homicide from August 6 was observed on Highway 97,” Saunderson said in a news release.

“Following a brief police chase the vehicle was prevented from leaving near Airport Road. Three people were taken into custody, two of those people have since been released pending further investigation into the flight from police offence.”

Jayson Gilbert remains in police custody.

Saunderson said the incident is also a missing police investigation and police are attempting to locate Branton Regner.

“At this time no charges have been laid for the homicide that occurred on Aug. 6,” she said.

“Preliminary indicators suggest these two investigations may be linked.”

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

“It is important that any potential witnesses, or people that may have information about these incidents, contact the police,” said Inspector Jeff Pelley, Officer in Charge of the Williams Lake RCMP.