Williams Lake RCMP continues to actively investigate a homicide that left a 43-year-old man dead.

“Police are appealing to the public for anyone that may have some dash-cam footage in the Mackenzie Avenue area between Monday, August 5 at 8 pm to Tuesday, August 6 at 2 am,” North District Media Relations NCO Corporal Madonna Saunderson said.

“If you were in there that area and you do have a dash-cam the police would certainly like to speak with you or to see that video. What may seem insignificant to you may be just what the police are looking for.”

Saunderson said a high volume of traffic goes through Mackenzie Avenue and that police are encouraging anyone that may have footage to contact RCMP or Crimestoppers.

The victim was found injured in the driveway of a home after a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Mackenzie Avenue. He was rushed to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.