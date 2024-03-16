108 Mile Volunteer Fire Department was called to the 5000 block of Block Drive for a chimney fire yesterday.

Three units and seven members arrived on scene at around 11:30am, where it was discovered that a fire was burning in the wood stove and smoke was backing up into the residence.

Fire Chief, Chris Haddad said “The fire in the wood stove was quickly extinguished and members began looking for the cause of the smoke inside the house.”

He added that the chimney was found to be totally blocked by creosote, which caused smoke to back up into the residence.

Crews then began a thorough inspection and clean out of the chimney.

Haddad said creosote buildup is caused by homeowners leaving wood burning appliances idle during warmer temperatures.

The department was on scene for an hour and a half.