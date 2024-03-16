RCMP will be targeting impaired drivers during St. Patrick’s Day weekend across the province.

To prevent potential accidents and fatalities this weekend, police encourage the public to not only plan a safe ride home, but also report drivers that are impaired.

They say roadblocks will also be set up to combat anyone driving under the influence.

In a news release, BC Highway Patrol Media Relations Officer, Corporal Melissa Jongema said “Impaired driving penalties range from significant fines and being prohibited from driving to being charged criminally. The impound fees alone can reach thousands of dollars,”

She added “Safe rides save lives, so plan for a safe ride home if you are planning on consuming liquor this weekend.”

More information can be found on BC RCMP’s website here.