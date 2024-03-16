Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live

Listen Live

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNews100 Mile HouseDon't test your luck drinking and driving this St. Patrick's Day weekend
News100 Mile HouseQuesnelWilliams Lake

Don’t test your luck drinking and driving this St. Patrick’s Day weekend

By Zachary Barrowcliff
Photo by Vista Radio staff.

RCMP will be targeting impaired drivers during St. Patrick’s Day weekend across the province.

To prevent potential accidents and fatalities this weekend, police encourage the public to not only plan a safe ride home, but also report drivers that are impaired.

They say roadblocks will also be set up to combat anyone driving under the influence.

In a news release, BC Highway Patrol Media Relations Officer, Corporal Melissa Jongema said “Impaired driving penalties range from significant fines and being prohibited from driving to being charged criminally. The impound fees alone can reach thousands of dollars,”

She added “Safe rides save lives, so plan for a safe ride home if you are planning on consuming liquor this weekend.”

More information can be found on BC RCMP’s website here.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    In The News

    On Air