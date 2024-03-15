The NDP government isn’t backing down on the decriminalization of hard drugs, at least not at this point.

Jennifer Whiteside, the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, responding to that question in an e-mail stated that “they are continuing to monitor the program and will make any necessary changes along the way to ensure they are meeting the desired outcomes.”

The question came to light following this week’s town hall meeting hosted by Cariboo North BC United MLA Coralee Oakes.

The opioid crisis was front and centre and several speakers noted that Oregon had backtracked on decriminalization.

A man under the influence also interrupted the meeting and eventually smashed out a window and was arrested.

Whiteside stated that “the shame and fear of punishment and criminal sanctions drives people to hide their drug use and use alone, which can be fatal.”

She also said that “they are treating addiction as a health issue and not a criminal one, so that people feel comfortable reaching our for help in an emergency or when they are ready to begin a pathway to recovery.”

Whiteside also noted however, that decriminalization does not permit unfettered public drug use, although many people at the town hall meeting said that that was happening.