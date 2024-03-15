The Williams Lake Stampeders find themselves in a must win situation in the best of 3 Central Interior Hockey League Final against the River Kings.

After losing a close one in game one on the road in Terrace Head Coach Derrick Walter said they know the importance of having to win two in a row this weekend on home ice.

“We just got off to a slow start. We weren’t able to build on anything at the beginning of the game and fell behind by a couple of goals 3-1 going into the third. I was really impressed with the effort in the third period. We mounted a bit of a comeback but fell a little bit short. The bounces weren’t going our way and we have to turn the tide coming home and do our best to get the job done.”

Walters talked about what he thinks his club should do differently heading into the weekend.

“Play a little more physical. Terrace is quite a big team. If we can come out and play the body a little bit better, get pucks in a little bit deeper, and put more pucks at the net. Terrace is really good at clogging up the middle of the zone. What we have to do is take our chances and get as many pucks as can on net. They have a great goalie and more shots the better for us.”

Walters said it’s looking like another really big crowd for tomorrow (Saturday) night’s tilt and that he’s looking forward to playing in front of the Williams Lake fans.

“It really helps our guys when we can build with the crowd and put on a show for everyone that shows up for us.”

Should the Stamps even up the series game 3 will be played Sunday afternoon.