Residents of Williams Lake were able to drop in to the City’s budget information session yesterday.

Each of the City’s departments, along with representatives, attended the event to provide the public with information and answer any questions surrounding the current and future budget.

Mayor Surinderpal Rathor says this session and the days leading up to the budget adoption is an opportunity.

“This is the City taxpayers tax dollar, how they’re collected, how they’re spent, and what the plan is for the future.” says Rathor.

“People will complain one way or the other, or ask for something. This is the best time for them to tell the leaders, the decision makers, the staff what they want to see.”

For anyone who missed the session, Rathor says the City will still be taking in feedback.

Councillor Michael Moses says that the feedback should be provided sooner rather than later so better decisions can be made, as the final adoption of the budget will be in May.

More information on the budget and tax increase can be found on the City of Williams Lake’s website here.