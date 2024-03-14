BC Wildfire Service announced plans for prescribed burns within Williams Lake.

The burns, in collaboration with the City of Williams Lake and Williams Lake First Nation, will be conducting two prescribed burns beginning as early as March 18th until the 21st.

Communications Assistant, Jeromy Corrigan says it’s in an effort to reduce the wildfire risk.

“These prescribed burns will cover a combined 10 hectares in the Stampede Park Grounds, Hillside Park located behind Lake City Secondary and the Gibbon Street park located near the water reservoir on Western avenue.”

Corrigan added a low intensity surface fire will be lit within pre-established boundaries to burn combustible materials, mimicking a naturally occurring ground fire.

BC Wildfire Service will be working with Williams Lake Fire Department to prepare, control, and monitor the fires during and after they’ve been extinguished.

Smoke and flames will be visible, and traffic control will be on site to ensure the safety of public and firefighters.