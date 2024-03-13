The Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin will be hosting a birthday celebration for Williams Lake.

The celebration, which is for the City’s 95th birthday, is to commemorate when Williams Lake was incorporated into a village in 1929.

Museum President, Kelly Walls says the City has seen continuous growth through a variety of aspects.

“I think it’s just diversity between the museum, high school rodeo, little britches, hockey, logging, there’s everything here, there’s trails, biking trails.” says Walls.

“I think it’s really a diverse City, and it keeps on building year after year.”

Walls says dignitaries have been invited to the celebration, and will have displays of artifacts from 1929, coffee, tea, and cake.

The celebration will be open to the public at the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin on March 15th, from 12pm until 2pm.