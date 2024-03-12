The Tsilhqot’in National Government (TNG) held a meeting to call for action on the health care crisis affecting Indigenous communities.

The meeting was held on March 7th, discussing the racism and lack of doctors being the driving force for the crisis, and had Interior Health (IH) representatives, CRD, City of Williams Lake, and members of the First Nations Health Authority as a witness.

A release from the TNG stated that racism continues to be a problem in the healthcare system, negatively impacting access to care, with the calls to action from the In Plain Sight report from 2020 remaining unaddressed.

In the meeting, IH outlined a 3-step plan to educate medical staff on racism and cultural awareness, including an online learning platform and an official blanket and prayer ceremony in April.

“Racism at the hospital is still happening – this meeting was an opportunity to address these issues.” said Chief Joe Alphonse.

“We need to have consistent communication with the Interior Health Board to make sure that voices are heard and issues are dealt with appropriately.”

Remaining partners agreed that working closely with the Tsilhqot’in Nation to address issues must be made a priority, and the TNG looks forward to continue working together to find solutions.

The meeting also voiced concerns over the lack of qualified doctors in Williams Lake, as well as for some leaving, and ask that the government and those on the board work together to attract and retain culturally sensitive doctors.