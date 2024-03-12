The Williams Lake Fire Department battled a blaze at a home on 11th Avenue earlier this (Tuesday) morning.

Deputy Fire Chief Cory Boyd said they responded just after midnight and upon arrival most of the back of the structure was fully involved with the roof penetrated and beginning to collapse.

He said crews worked to stop the spread of the fire and prevent it from getting into the basement.

Using multiple hose lines and the aerial ladder, Boyd said they were able to knock it down and prevent the need for heavy equipment.

Significant damage was done to most of the structure and no one was injured.

Boyd said the fire was confirmed out at 4:13 am and the cause is unknown at this time.

In total there were 20 firefighters on scene, two Chief vehicles, two Engines and the Ladder truck working on it.