Dog Creek Road at the intersection of Chimney Lake Road continues to be closed due to a motor vehicle incident that happened earlier this morning.

Williams Lake Staff Sargeant Brad McKinnon is asking motorists who may have to travel in that area that the road is likely to be closed for a couple of hours as Police investigate the cause of the accident.

McKinnon says RCMP will do its best to update the public as quickly as possible following its re-opening.