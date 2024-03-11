The Barlow Creek Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a one-story residential structure fire on Bulova Road.

Fire Chief David Sugden said they got the call yesterday (Sunday) morning at 11:13 and responded with the assistance of the Ten Mile and Quesnel Fire Departments.

Upon arrival Sugden said there was smoke coming out of the eaves and windows, and after doing a complete 360 check of the outside of the residence, they determined that the fire was coming from a bedroom.

“So we set up our hoses and our ventilation fans and when Quesnel was ready with their Interior Attack Team we opened the front door and broke where the origin of the fire was and we shot water in to cool it all down. When Quesnel went into the residence they hammered where the fire had started and extinguished that. We then cleared the house of smoke, went back in and did an overhaul and extinguished all extensions of the fire.”

Sugden noted that there was no damage to any of the nearby outbuildings and the home was saved but the interior suffered smoke damage.