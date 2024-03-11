The Williams Lake Fire Department was on scene of a wild land fire over the weekend.

Deputy Fire Chief Brendan Foote says on Saturday afternoon at 1:18 they responded to the incident along the railroad tracks behind Cleanway Supply on Mackenzie Avenue.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire before it was able to spread into the buildings and Foote says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Williams Lake Fire Department responded with two trucks, five firefighters, and were on scene for approximately 45 minutes.

Foote says this serves as a good reminder that conditions are very dry and potential fire spread is high.