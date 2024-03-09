Cariboo Regional District’s 2024 to 2028 financial plan was approved by the board, seeing a $2,898,543 increase.

The approval put the budget at $69,811,626, with the total tax requisition set at $32,731,823 for roughly 161 different functions in the region.

Finance Chair, Jim Glassford says not every area will see the same impact in taxes.

“Some of the area’s have sewer, like red bluff sewer for area A, some have water systems, some have fire departments, but not for the whole area.” says

“Some parts of the area that are in it pay, and the one’s that are out, don’t.”

Glassford added that some of the heftier increases for taxpayers would come from protective services, such as Miocene, Forest Grove, and the Interlakes fire department seeing an increase of roughly $10.00 per $100,000.

The smaller increases will be coming from services that affect everyone, such as solid waste.

He says resident’s will see a modest increase, generally being around a 4 percent increase this year, but most of the area’s seeing a larger increase is due to capital improvement, and staff increases for emergency services.

Glassford says it all adds up into the $2,898,543 increase.

Before the budget was finalized, the CRD did review public feedback on the topic, with 377 participants giving comments and feedback.