Interior Health is hosting their virtual career fair on Tuesday, March 12th, across the region.

The fair allows for anyone interested to meet their recruiter and learn about the available opportunities within Interior Health.

Lead, Marketing, Sourcing and Systems with the recruitment team, Kailee Thorne says this is a great opportunity for anyone wanting to get into their desired profession.

“This is an online digital career fair which allows for real time dialogue between the applicant and the recruiter, and it allows us to reach applicants anywhere.” says Thorne.

“It expands the candidate pool, as we seek to attract the best talent.”

Thorne added that those who are interested in attending will need to book a virtual one to one session with a recruiter.

As for the positions available at the fair, she says it will cover nursing, social work, IT, lab, pharmacy, medical imaging, support services, among others.

Thorne says the positions won’t just be tied to one or a handful of communities, but the whole region Interior Health covers.

The fair will go from 9:00am to 4:00pm, and anyone interested in booking a virtual one to one session can do so here, but there are a limited amount of sessions.

For those unable to book one, Thorne says it’s encouraged to leave a resume and create an account on their website.