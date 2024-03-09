As the new week approaches, the Cariboo Regional District is once again reminding people of their notification system test.

On March 12th, anyone signed up to receive notifications for rural areas will see them start at 10:00am, with the exact time changing depending on how the telecommunications network manages around 29,520 notifications.

Notifications inside municipal boundaries will then start at 11:30am with Quesnel, 1:00pm for Williams Lake, 2:30pm for Wells, and 3:00pm for 100 Mile House.

The CRD said in a release that some subscribers may get multiple notifications in the day, which confirms the registration of both municipal and rural locations.

It will also be sent to all contact methods in the system, ensuring that the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System can notify you during a real emergency.

More information and where to sign up can be found on the CRD’s website here.