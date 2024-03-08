Since it was first observed back in 1945, March 8th has been designated International Women’s Day.

Irene Willsie, Executive Director of the Women’s Contact Society in Williams Lake said it was created to celebrate and raise awareness about women’s entrance into the industrial world.

She added there was a time when women weren’t allowed to work but during World War Two they had a major role in keeping the factories running but lost their jobs to men who were returning from service.

Moving forward women continue to make up the workforce but at a lower rate of pay.

“While the laws in Canada insure that women are to be paid the same wage as men in a workplace, in reality, women as a whole in society make substantially less money than men, it’s referred to as the Glass Ceiling. Statistically women earn less money than men across Canada and sometimes you will find where a man is earning more money in the same job as a woman would, but in other places, you would find that women are being paid the same wages as a man would for the same job in the same company. However occupations that typically employ women often pay a lower rate than occupations that typically employ men.”

Looking at nationwide data, Willsie noted there are less women in managerial and executive roles than there are men so there are still concerns that are gender based, and work that still needs to be done in Canada and in other countries around the world.

The Women’s Contact Society with the Downtown Business Association are hosting a mini conference today (March 8) to help women build skills and gain knowledge to enter the workforce or start their own business.

Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce will also be hosting a Ladies Night later in March to celebrate women in business in Williams Lake